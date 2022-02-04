iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

