iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. 2,714,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.