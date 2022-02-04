iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Decreased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 284,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 367.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 107,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 84,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497,027 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.