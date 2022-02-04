iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.38

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.38 and traded as low as $33.80. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 186,378 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,823,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $675,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

