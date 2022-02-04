iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter.

EIS stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

