iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $39,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $259.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

