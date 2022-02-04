iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

IWL stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.