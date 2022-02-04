Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.69 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

NYSE:J traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.95. 505,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,104. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,491,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.