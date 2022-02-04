James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

James River Group stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 128.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

