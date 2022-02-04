Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85. 12,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,289,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

