Jarvis+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $329,909.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $486,715.60 and approximately $329,909.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00111235 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.