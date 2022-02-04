JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €27.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €27.20 ($30.56) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.82 ($27.88).

DEC stock opened at €24.40 ($27.42) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a one year high of €36.90 ($41.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

