Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €55.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Evotec stock traded down €0.59 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €36.30 ($40.79). The company had a trading volume of 388,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.31. Evotec has a 12-month low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($51.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

