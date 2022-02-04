Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €22.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

AM3D stock opened at €14.56 ($16.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.57. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €12.70 ($14.27) and a fifty-two week high of €24.50 ($27.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $309.09 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.