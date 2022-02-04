Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

