Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $42.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

JEF traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 44,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,458. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

