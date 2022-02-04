Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST stock opened at $521.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.12. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

