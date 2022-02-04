Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lendlease Group’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lendlease Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.98.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

