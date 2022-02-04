Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $257.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.98. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

