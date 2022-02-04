JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $457.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.35.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

