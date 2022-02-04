Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,825,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.36 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

