Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.42 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.