Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 30,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.04 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

