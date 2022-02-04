Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.77 ($0.74), with a volume of 3738131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.70).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.22 million and a PE ratio of 65.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.02.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

