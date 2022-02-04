Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

JNCE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 139,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $364.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

