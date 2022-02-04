Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,781,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

