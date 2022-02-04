Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.07 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

