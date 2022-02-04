Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

