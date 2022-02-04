Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.84 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

