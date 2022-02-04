Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.