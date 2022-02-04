Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

