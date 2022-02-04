Jozsef Varadi Sells 100,000 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.52), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,451,734.34).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.32), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($613,202.47).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,265 ($57.34) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,311.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,648.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIZZ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.68) to GBX 6,000 ($80.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.29) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($69.91) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.62).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

