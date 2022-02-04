Jozsef Varadi Sells 100,000 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.52), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,451,734.34).
Jozsef Varadi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.32), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($613,202.47).
Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,265 ($57.34) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,311.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,648.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.
