Julia Wilson Purchases 11 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.91) per share, with a total value of £146.52 ($196.99).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson bought 10 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £147 ($197.63).

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £153.78 ($206.75).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.69) on Friday. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,410.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,344.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,815 ($24.40) to GBX 1,840 ($24.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.