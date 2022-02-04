Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.89. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

