Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.