Jump Financial LLC Sells 65,435 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Immunovant by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

