Jump Financial LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $12.99 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,299.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

