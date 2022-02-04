Jump Financial LLC Takes $669,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 84.4% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

