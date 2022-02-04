Jump Financial LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $97.18 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

