Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,309.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,309 ($44.49) and last traded at GBX 3,313.50 ($44.55), with a volume of 77773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,400 ($45.71).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JET. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($95.86) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($87.75) to GBX 6,285 ($84.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,683.18 ($116.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,996.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,291.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

