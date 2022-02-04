Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $203,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

