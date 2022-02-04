Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $228,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

