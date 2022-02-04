Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $295,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

