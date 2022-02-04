Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

IP stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

