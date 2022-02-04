Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.85.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
