Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

