Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 35,375.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 371,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWM opened at $24.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

