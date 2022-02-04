Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $510.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.22 and a 200-day moving average of $611.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

