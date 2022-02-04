Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $842,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $43.74 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.