KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 5.1%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66. 32,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,974,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

