KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. 5,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,801. KBR has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

